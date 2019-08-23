Reports: Real Madrid to make two blockbuster signings to upset Lionel Messi

Real Madrid are fighting tooth and nail with Barcelona to sign Neymar Jr, and reports now suggest that another player could enter the fray.

Diario Gol is reporting that Los Blancos want to ensure that Lionel Messi is left frustrated at Barcelona’s lack of drawing power despite not being to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) since 2015.

As a result, Neymar is the player that the Galacticos want to sign this summer, even if that means having to pay around 180 million euros to make it happen.

My rivalry with Messi is like Senna and Prost – Ronaldo

Messi has long been an advocate to have the Brazilian back at the Nou Camp, and stealing him from the Blaugrana right under their noses would be a statement from Florentino Perez and co.

The report states that another player that Madrid want to sign next summer is Kylian Mbappe from PSG, who has also been linked with the La Liga giants.

The Frenchman is widely tipped to be the future best in the world, and reportedly favours a move to Real Madrid already, making this a smooth transition in many ways.

As a result, Barca might be forced to step up their efforts to sign Neymar just so that their arch rivals cannot swoop in and make the deal stick.