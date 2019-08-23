Reports: Gerard Pique knows Barcelona star wants to leave if Neymar arrives

Barcelona might be battling hard to ensure Neymar Jr makes his way to the Nou Camp once again, but it could come at a risk for the club.

Barca have always promoted young talent within their system, but it appears that one youngster’s path to the first team might be cut short due to the arrival of the Brazilian, or perhaps even otherwise.

Don Balon is reporting that Abel Ruiz could be on his way out of Barca, despite impressing at Barcelona B and being in for a shot at the big time on a consistent basis.

The issue is game time, and with the arrival of Antoine Greizmann, that looks rather unlikely for Ruiz. Furthermore, Neymar’s transfer from PSG could limit his playing time even more, and he wants to leave because of the offers available.

Valencia seems like a possible destination, and the report claims that Barcelona defender and senior player Gerard Pique is well aware that the Catalans could end up losing a top talent in all this transfer talk.

With the Blaugrana still unwilling to sell him, the forward might just be allowed to leave on loan, as they figure out what the future holds for their man up front.