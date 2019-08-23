Reports: Karim Benzema blocking the arrival of Manchester United target at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema is currently Real Madrid’s undisputed number nine, but with Los Blancos keen on signing more players before the end of the summer transfer window, he might be getting a little nervy.

Diario Gol is reporting that the Frenchman does not want his position as top striker to be put in any sort of jeopardy, and may be blocking the arrival of potential players in that particular position.

The report says that while Zinedine Zidane remains in charge, Benzema does not exactly face too much trouble, as the French manager sees him as the top dog up front.

‘Bale is staying at Real Madrid’ – Zidane

Moreover, the forward has performed consistently for the Galacticos, and has been a mainstay in the team for much of the decade.

But the report also says that should his form dip, there could be concern among the ranks. Luka Jovic hasn’t matched up to the club’s expectations yet, and the Neymar deal is still up in the air.

As a result, a late push for Robert Lewandowski may be considered, who was also linked with a move to Manchester United not too long ago.

Another potential spanner in the works could be Mauro Icardi, who looks set to leave Inter Milan, but hasn’t yet decided where he will end up next season.

Both of these moves aren’t exactly welcome by Karim Benzema.