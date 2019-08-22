Reports: Real Madrid hoping to sign star defender on 8 Million a year salary

Real Madrid signed two defenders this summer during their expensive spree. Eder Miliato and Ferland Mendy joined Los Blancos to shore up their defence. However, Florentino Perez is seemingly not convinced yet and is eyeing a big-name defender.

According to Spanish news publication Diario Gol, Real Madrid are interested in signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese centre-back is considered to be among the best in his position, in the world, and has already been a subject of interest from several of Europe’s top clubs.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, plan to offer Koulibaly a yearly salary of 8 Million, while also offering him a five-year-deal at Santiago Bernabeu. However, the same report also states that although Perez is keen on bringing Koulibaly in, Zidane is more than pleased with the current crop of centre backs at his disposal, which contains Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Raphael Varane, and Eder Militao.

Furthermore, Real Madrid have also been linked with several other players during the final days of the window, with Neymar a key name. The Brazil international has been caught in between a transfer war, with both Los Blancos and rivals Barcelona interested in his services.

Donny van de Beek, Kai Havertz, and Bruno Fernandes are some of the other names linked with the club.