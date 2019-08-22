BREAKING: Real Madrid send Takefusa Kubo on loan to Mallorca

Real Madrid brought in six new players this summer. The name of Takefusa Kubo was somewhat downplayed among the more illustrious ones, that of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. Nevertheless, Kubo made himself known during pre-season and has since earned a loan move to La Liga side RCD Mallorca.

Real Madrid confirmed the capture of Kubo earlier this summer from FC Tokyo on a five-year-deal. Initially destined for the ‘B’ team, the Japanese starlet accompanied the first team to their pre-season tour of the United States of America and Germany.

Once there, Kubo impressed the fans with his skills and was among the better players of the tour. Returning from their pre-season, a decision was made by the Real Madrid hierarchy – to loan Kubo out to one of the top division teams.

Real Valladolid were among the contenders for the former Barcelona youth star. However, RCD Mallorca ended up winning the race for the youngster in the end, taking the 18-year-old on loan for the season ahead.

Mallorca will now look to integrate Kubo in their first-team for the remaining season, having already started with a win against Eibar.