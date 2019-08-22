Reports: Real Madrid take huge step towards potential Neymar deal

Real Madrid invested big in their squad following a poor season. Los Blancos spent upwards of 100 Million euros on Eden Hazard, before spending freely on Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrigo. Neymar, they believe, could wrap up the perfect window and have since made a big move to that effect.

According to Marca, via Daily Mail, Real Madrid have sent an entourage to Paris with hopes of wrapping up a deal for Neymar. Los Blancos are in chase for the Brazilian star, along with Barcelona who attempted something similar just weeks ago.

Real Madrid, however, are rumoured to be in a better financial position than Barcelona. The Spanish giants have recouped much of the transfer fee which they spent by selling squad players and could escape FFP punishment as a result. Nevertheless, they will still have to part ways with close to €250 Million in order to sign their man.

Other reports have stated that Florentino Perez is ready to offer players, along with cash, in exchange for Neymar, with several names such as Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez popping up. This, along with reports of Real Madrid officials in Paris, gives a pretty strong impression of Los Blancos’ intentions.