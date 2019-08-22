Reports: Real Madrid line up Spanish goalkeeper as Keylor Navas replacement

Zinedine Zidane’s first responsibility at Real Madrid was to deal with the goalkeeping situation at hand. The Frenchman initially used Keylor Navas but later decided to stick with Thibaut Courtois, even choosing him for the first match of the 2019/20 season – a decision which has pushed the former towards the exit.

Reports from Spanish publication AS suggests that Real Madrid have identified Pepe Reina as the replacement for the outbound Keylor Navas. The Costa Rica international is seemingly decided on leaving the club after losing his place to Thibaut Courtois and is linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain.

Meanwhile, Reina, who is currently the second-choice keeper at AC Milan, behind Gianluigi Donnarumma, is said to be Los Blancos’ prime target to replace Navas. The Spanish keeper would be easy to acquire as well with both the club and the player having no predicaments over a move.

Reina, however, is not the only candidate Real Madrid are considering. The report suggests that the Spanish giants have also looked at AS Monaco’s Danijel Subasic, Antonio Mirante of AS Roma and Martin Stekelenburg of Everton.

Nevertheless, for any new player to come in. Navas would first be required to complete a move away from the club, which according to several rumours, could happen soon.