Reports: Manchester United forced to pay 36 Million to offload star player

Manchester United spent big on three new players this summer. The Red Devils brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Daniel James for a combined cost of over 150 Million pounds. However, they could now be forced to pay close to 40 Million to offload star player!

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United could be forced to pay Alexis Sanchez £36 Million, if the Chilean moves to Inter Milan permanently. The 30-year-old has been linked with a loan move to the Italian club with an option to make his stay permanent after one year.

However, the Nerazzurri are only willing to pay Sanchez a weekly wage of £150,000, which in turn is £350,000 less than his current wage. Manchester United, as a result, could be forced to pay 36 Million to release him from his contract.

Furthermore, Inter Milan could purchase Sanchez for just £15 Million if the deal does indeed go through. The Red Devils brought him in on a free transfer, after exchanging Henrikh Mkhitaryan in return.

If Sanchez does complete his move to Milan, he will become the second Manchester United player to do so this summer. Romeu Lukaku followed the same path earlier on when he left the club after two years to join Antonio Conte at Inter in a deal worth £73 Million.