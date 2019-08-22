Reports: After Edinson Cavani, Barcelona star targeted for David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF

David Beckham isn’t standing still in his attempt to bring world football’s finest starts to his new Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Inter Miami CF.

The Manchester United legend, co-owner of the Miami-based franchise that will start its life in the MLS in 2020, has reportedly already has deal in place to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Uruguay super striker Edinson Cavani on a long-term deal.

But Beckham is hoping to bring another superstar to his club — and it is none other than Cavani’s international teammate Luis Suarez from Barcelona.

The Daily Mail are reporting that Beckham is keen to make Suarez Inter Miami’s marquee signing ahead of the start of the next MLS season.

The English news outlet are quoting Mundo Deportivo who further claim that though Suarez might not consider quitting La Liga giants Barcelona at the moment, Inter Miami and MLS could be a pereferable destination for the Uruguayan to end his career at.

“Suarez is aware that he does not have many years left at the highest level in the demanding pace of the Spanish top division and is thinking about what could be his last big contract,” Mundo Deportivo report.

The report also claims that the player might be leaving Spain in the January transfer window in time to start the new season with the brand new MLS outfit.

32-year-old Suarez has been at Nou Camp since 2014 after making a £64.98 million move from Premier League side Liverpool.