Reports: Barcelona starlet has five offers to leave the club permanently

Barcelona are in a curious phase at the moment. The club has spent a huge amount of money on buying new players lately, thus shunning their identity linked with promoting youth academy stars. One such star, who is considered to be one of the best talents currently from the academy is said to be pondering his future.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona starlet Abel Ruiz has five offers to leave the club this summer. The La Masia star, who was looked at as a natural successor to Luis Suarez, is supposedly not in Ernesto Valverde’s current plans and could end up leaving the club.

Ruiz, meanwhile, has plenty of options to choose from if he does end up exiting Barcelona. Real Betis, Valencia, Sevilla, Leganes, and Real Valladolid are all said to be interested in securing his services. However, the Blaugrana are indeed keen on adding a buy-back clause to any potential deal.

Barcelona recently spent upwards of 100 Million euros on Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, who is expected to act as Suarez’s long-term successor. However, Griezmann suffered defeat in his very first game with the club, as they went down to Athletic Bilbao.

Moreover, Suarez himself left the pitch injured with Ousmane Dembele also reportedly getting a knock. As a result, Ruiz himself might be promoted to the first team to cover for the injured stars during this crisis period.