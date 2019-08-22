Reports: Real Madrid eyeing 90 Million-rated German star

Real Madrid brought in some big-name players this summer, including the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. However, Los Blancos aren’t seemingly satisfied yet. Over the summer, they have been linked with more such players and one, in particular, will cost them 90 Million Euros.

According to Spanish news publication, Don Balon, Real Madrid are interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s attacking midfielder Kai Havertz. The German international is considered to be among the hottest properties in Europe at the moment and has several clubs chasing him.

As a result of his high demand, any potential buyer, including Real Madrid, will have to pay 90 Million Euros for his signature, which will make him the most expensive German footballer ever. Furthermore, they will also have to beat off strong competition from Bayern Munich, who are reportedly leading the race for the youngster.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes in recent weeks. The former even went as far as confirming Los Blancos’ interest in him and stating that Ajax were in negotiations with the club. However, a deal could not be figured out quickly.

Meanwhile, Havertz has already begun his new Bundesliga season with Bayer Leverkusen and even scored in a 3-2 win over SC Paderborn on the opening day.