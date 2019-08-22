Reports: Chelsea, Barcelona in transfer battle for Spanish starlet

Chelsea and Barcelona have engaged in several memorable battles over the years. From Ronaldinho’s wonder-goal to Drogba’s anger and Torres’s last-minute winner, the two sides have produced many memorable moments. They are now set to battle off the pitch for one Spanish starlet.

According to AS, Chelsea and Barcelona are set to battle each other over Las Palmas starlet Pedri. Both teams are among suitors who are closely following the 16-year-old, fresh off his debut for the club in the Spanish second division.

The youngster has a release clause of 30 Million in his contract, however, the report suggests that any potential suitor can get him close to 10 Million. Nevertheless, there is one condition that the teams must adhere to, which is to let the Spaniard remain at the club for another year.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could sign the youngster despite their ongoing transfer ban. The Blues were handed a one-year penalty by FIFA for breaching rules concerning with signing underage players. However, the ban in effect only covers the first-team and allows the club to register youth players, making Pedri a potential new signing.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are looking to follow Real Madrid’s path and capture young Spanish players early on. Los Blancos did the same with Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, and Lucas Vazquez recently.