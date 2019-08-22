Reports: Manchester United identify 100 Million target for January transfer

Manchester United had a tumultuous transfer window this time around. The Red Devils signed some great defensive reinforcements but were unable to strengthen their attack. Nevertheless, reports suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to fix the issue and bring in a major signing during the January 2020 window.

According to The Sun, Manchester United have made Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho their top priority for the 2020 summer transfer window. The Englishman joined the German side from United’s rivals Manchester City and has since developed into a polished player.

Due to his quick progress in Germany, Sancho is expected to cost around £100 Million, if the Red Devils are indeed interested in bringing him back to Manchester. However, that price could go up even further with recent reports claiming him to be on the verge of signing a new £190,000 per week contract.

The Sun further reveals, via a source, that although the January market is not ideal to make statement signings, Manchester United owners will not hesitate if there is a considerable gap between them and the other top sides.

Sancho broke through Dortmund’s first-team last season, establishing himself as a key player. He scored thirteen times last season while providing nineteen assists and has even started the new season in top form, scoring and assisting in his very first league game.