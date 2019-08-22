Reports: Eden Hazard wants Real Madrid to snub Neymar and sign Manchester United star

Neymar Jr. is the talk of transfer town at the moment, but as a move to La Liga beckons, members of the Real Madrid squad are calling for another signing instead.

Diario Gol are reporting that top players in Madrid such as new signing Eden Hazard, are calling for the club to snub the signing of Neymar, and focus on another player instead.

Even Sergio Ramos and coach Zinedine Zidane are reportedly of the opinion that instead of Neymar, Los Blancos should focus on signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Zidane on Pogba and Neymar

Pogba has been linked with the Galacticos for months now, but United have demanded big money for the deal, and are prepared to stick with the Frenchman in their squad for another window at least.

But the need of the hour as per Real players is a top star in midfield, not in the front line, and this is echoed by Zidane too. However, President Florentino Perez wants the superstar status of the Brazilian to enter the doors of the Santiago Bernabeu.

The money that may be used for signing Neymar could easily be invested in signing Pogba, who has also admitted he does not know what the future holds.

A decision needs to be taken soon, as the European transfer window shuts in a few days time.