Reports: Neymar Sr. wants Real Madrid move because of hatred towards Lionel Messi

The Neymar saga continues, and reports continue to come in about developments in the story, that has now put the Brazilian in a position to be signed by either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Diario Gol, however, put Real Madrid in a position of advantage in all this, and they say it is because of Neymar’s father, Neymar Sr.

The report claims that Neymar’s dad does not have a lot of respect for Lionel Messi, specially after a few incidents in the past, and believes that his son would not be treated fairly at Barca with Messi the club hero.

Michael Owen shares thoughts on Neymar’s future | The John Dykes Show

He also believes that in order to win the Ballon D’or crown, Neymar should move to Real Madrid, where he does not have competition with a teammate like Messi.

They say that Neymar wants to feel important, and can only do so at Real Madrid, since at PSG it is now Kylian Mbappe, at Juventus it is Cristiano Ronaldo and at Madrid it can be him.

A valuation of around 180 million euros is demanded by the forward’s dad from Real Madrid, who might pip Barca if they can pay that amount, and take home a brilliant deal in the process.

However, talks are still ongoing, and PSG are far from relenting just yet.