Reports: Alexis Sanchez wage demands for Manchester United transfer revealed

Alexis Sanchez could be heading to Inter Milan before the end of the summer transfer window, and Manchester United appear to be holding out for the right deal.

The Chilean reportedly earns £400,000 a week at Manchester United, but there is no way he could possibly earn that much while playing for Inter Milan.

Though an agreement is far from reached just yet, there is still hope that Sanchez could be relieved of his misery at Old Trafford, even if that means United lose another attacking player in their depleted squad.

After Romelu Lukaku left for Inter as well, the Red Devils have looked flat in attack on paper, and Alexis’ departure could further that even more.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likens Alexis Sanchez to a bottle of ketchup

However, Serie A expert ​Alfredo Pedulla has done the math, and come up with a possible number that Sanchez will be offered should he decide to switch to Inter this summer.

He says that the South American could be offered €77,000 (£70,000) a week by the Serie A giants, which means that the bulk of his salary would have to be paid by United.

And because of this, BBC report that an agreement hasn’t been reached yet, since the wages issue cannot seem to be sorted out between the European heavyweights.