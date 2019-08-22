OFFICIAL: Chelsea star joins AS Roma on loan

Chelsea may be barred from signing players after a transfer ban was imposed on them, but they could be running short on players after another star left the club.

AS Roma have confirmed that they have signed Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta on a loan deal. The Italian was surplus to requirements at the Blues.

🇮🇹 Italian international Davide Zappacosta has joined Roma on loan 💪 This summer #ASRoma is supporting charities like @MissingKids, @ICMEC_official & @missingpeople in helping to search for missing kids. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇸🇺🇸🇧🇪🇬🇹🇰🇪🇨🇦🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/A4qhSSL61f — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 21, 2019

Considering the fact that so much has been done already, this deal was clearly in the works for a while, though it does seem odd that Chelsea were willing to part ways with another player despite being unable to sign any of their own.

.@DZappacosta has extended his contract with the Blues and has completed a loan move in Italy until the end of January… Good luck, Davide! 👊 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 21, 2019

The above tweet from Chelsea suggests that Zappacosta will make his way back to the London club soon, but a loan spell till January means they could be left light at the back.

Chelsea were hammered 4-0 against Manchester United, and are yet to keep a clean sheet under new boss Frank Lampard.