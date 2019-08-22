Cristiano Ronaldo reveals surprise at Manchester United target not being signed yet

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he does not understand why one of the top Portuguese stars of today hasn’t left yet, amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Per Record, Ronaldo has mentioned both Joao Cancelo and Bruno Fernandes as two of the top young stars in the Portugal national team, and revealed his surprise at Fernandes still being stuck at Sporting Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘worst year of my life’ following rape case

“In the national team you have Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, who nobody knows why he doesn’t leave. In the national team you have a lot of talent, so I see the light at the bottom of the tunnel. Possibly this new generation will be the best at talent level, but that’s not enough,” he revealed to TVI.

“They have to want to … I have this speech to him. Positive, I’m a captain who wants to help and be helped. The atmosphere in the national team is spectacular. The last few years have been the most enjoyable, both because they want to learn and because there is this. The most responsible for this is Fernando Santos and the president of the FPF.”

Real Madrid have shown interest in the midfielder and Sporting are demanding €70m for their man, who might well have joined either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur this summer.