Reports: Real Madrid launch €100m + Gareth Bale + two stars bid for Neymar

Neymar Jr. continues to be the subject of a major transfer battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona, that appears to be more about bragging rights at this point.

L’Equipe are now reporting that a ridiculous bid of €100m plus Gareth Bale plus both Keylor Navas and James Rodriguez was launched by Madrid to sign Neymar, and what’s more, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) rejected that too.

The report says that offers from Juventus and Barcelona were also rejected by the Parisians, where Paulo Dybala appears to be the man pencilled in as a replacement for Neymar.

Michael Owen shares thoughts on Neymar’s future | The John Dykes Show

Regardless, they do not seem to be interested in such a lucrative offer from Madrid either, who are clearly prepared to go gung-ho in order to sign the Brazilian ahead of their arch rivals Barcelona.

Juventus were also in the race to sign the superstar forward, but reports say that after a failed bid to sign him, the Bianconeri might be out now, leaving the two La Liga giants to battle it out.

Gareth Bale is one of the players offered, and the Welshman looks like he wants to leave as well, with an offer from China earlier turned down by Los Blancos.

Keylor Navas has himself put in a transfer request, while James Rodriguez’s future looks uncertain too.