Reports: Manchester United summer target offered to Real Madrid for €70M

Manchester United may have been unable to sign him in the summer transfer window, but it appears Real Madrid could bag Bruno Fernandes for a decent fee before the end of the window.

Fernandes’ current employers Sporting Lisbon have set the asking price at a manageable €70m, after reportedly rejecting a bid from Tottenham Hotspur that was in the region of €60m towards the end of the summer window in England.

AS report that Sporting have contacted Real Madrid to check if Los Blancos are interested in signing the midfielder, who has been one of the players thrust into the limelight after impressing for both club and country lately.

A number of clubs have been linked with signing the Portuguese player, and it appears Real Madrid have a choice to make.

Fernandes scored 32 goals in just 53 games last season, making him the highest scoring midfielder in the top leagues in Europe, prompting several clubs to enquire about the availability of the player.

The report also claims that the price quoted by Sporting is non-negotiable, and though Madrid have heard a lot of good things about Fernandes, their focus remains on bagging bigger names such as Paul Pogba and Neymar.

If either of those deals do not come to fruition, Zinedine Zidane might just push for Bruno Fernandes instead.