Reports: Real Madrid star hands in transfer request, expected to join PSG

Real Madrid may not have been willing to sell him yet, but would now have to come to grips with the fact that one of their top goalkeepers could leave the club.

Marca are reporting that Keylor Navas is set to leave Los Blancos, after handing in a transfer request to the club, and might move on before the end of the transfer window.

He has reportedly asked to leave in this window after realising that he is no longer the first choice, or perhaps even the future second choice goalkeeper at the club, and wishes to perform elsewhere after giving his all to the Galacticos.

The arrival of Thibaut Courtois has pushed Navas down the pecking order, and the emergence of young Andriy Lunin has somewhat alienated the Costa Rican from the rest of the pack, and another club might be looming.

The report says that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could be the club of choice for Navas, who are themselves looking for a replacement for veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who moved back to Juventus in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Madrid would let Navas go so easily, but all the signs point to an exit, with the report suggesting that Zinedine Zidane would demand a lot of money from the Parisians for his custodian.