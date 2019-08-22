Reports: Manchester United star rejects loan offer from former club

According to sources, Feyenoord will not be able to sign Tahith Chong on a loan offer as previously reported, because the Manchester United star has apparently rejected the Dutch club’s offer.

It is Voetbal International that reports that Chong will not be returning to the Netherlands anytime soon, as he is keen to make it to the first team at Old Trafford under their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In case you did not know, Chong is a former Feyenoord star – and he played for their youth teams between 2009 and 2016, before joining Manchester United’s under-18 team.

The 19-year-old Dutch international currently plays for United’s under-23 team and made his debut for the senior team as well last season.

So far, Chong has featured in four matches for the Red Devils – and he is likely to start more games for the club this season, according to the Dutch news agency.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Feyenoord wanted to increase the attacking options in the selection and hence expressed interest in Chong. But according to journalist Erkan Alkan, “Tahith [Chong] does not want to be left out at United, instead, he is keen to fight for his chance at the club. He is also preparing well, to prove that he belongs to the better attackers of the club.”