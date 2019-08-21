Reports: Lionel Messi wants Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate at Barcelona

According to reports, Lionel Messi has asked Barcelona to sign wantaway Juventus star and Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate, Daniele Rugani.

This is according to CaughtOffside.com, who reports that Rugani may find first-team minutes hard to come by this season given that the Italian giants have recently acquired the services of Matthijs De Ligt to add to their already impressive options at centre-back.

The English news agency further claims that Rugani himself is aware of the above situation and that he wants to leave the Bianconeri as a result. Messi, meanwhile, has apparently gotten wind of the situation at Turin, which is why he has demanded that the Italian international should be signed by Barcelona ahead of the upcoming deadline-day in the summer transfer window.

The report also states that Rugani could be included in a swap deal that would see Barcelona youngster Juan Miranda head to Turin, in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde’s primary options in defence currently include Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet only – and with the club ready to go all the way in the Champions League and Copa Del Rey, having extra options to pick from in the centre of defence will definitely come in handy.