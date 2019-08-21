Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Lionel Messi’s Barcelona teammate to join Juventus

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded the signing of Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic – and that Juventus’ Sporting Director Fabio Paratici is already at Barcelona, where he is negotiating deals to sign the midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window.

It is Marca that reports that Ronaldo is keen to see Rakitic in Juventus’ colours after the Croatian impressed for his national team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup before the beginning of last season.

In case you do not remember, Rakitic was a part of the Croatian team that reached the finals of the tournament – where they suffered a heartbreaking loss to France and finished as runners-up.

The 31-year-old also scored in the most-recent El Clasico game between Barcelona and Ronaldo’s former team Real Madrid, in the La Liga in March.

Meanwhile, Marca has also reported that Juventus are offering Emre Can in exchange for Rakitic. The Serie A champions are also reportedly willing to part ways with striker Mario Mandzukic, as part of an agreement with the Catalans.

The Spanish news agency also claims that it will not be surprising if Barcelona agree a deal with Juventus for the midfielder – sources say that he has fallen out of favour with the club after a serious dip in form over the past few months.