Real Madrid star signing responds to exit claims amid interest from Serie A giants

Real Madrid’s summer signing and star striker Luka Jovic has finally responded to media reports that claimed that he is close to joining AC Milan on loan.

As expected, the former Eintracht Frankfurt star dismissed the rumours and said that he would remain at Real Madrid itself.

The 21-year-old joined Los Blancos in July in a big-money deal after months of negotiations – and it has been estimated that the transfer cost Real Madrid a fee of about £62million.

The Serbia international enjoyed a magnificent 2018-19 campaign in the Bundesliga, notching 27 goals for Frankfurt – and it was hence expected that he would continue with his goalscoring form at the Santiago Bernabeu as well.\

But unfortunately, that has not happened so far and reports had previously suggested that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is unhappy with the poor progress of the forward.

But Jovic feels otherwise.

“[Zinedine Zidane] believes in me and his story has not changed during this time as we work together,” Jovic told Novosti in a recent interview.

He further added: “I am learning from him day by day, which I am very pleased with, because he, as a player and as a coach, is at the very top of world football.”

“[The media] always make me laugh. [They] will always deal with such stories [about me leaving Real Madrid]. I have been used to all kinds of comments since the beginning of my senior career, I have come to terms with the fact that there can always be those comments. Time will tell what is true,” he then said, before concluding:

“Through work and effort, I will reach my goal. I am pleased with the way the [club] have accepted me, I wish I could have scored at the start, but I am in no hurry. I know my [time] will come.”

Quotes via Mirror.