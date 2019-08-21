Reports: Barcelona’s sponsorship decision proves they are close to signing Neymar

According to reports from Spanish media, Barcelona are preparing for the imminent arrival of Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) – by commissioning Nike to produce extra replica kits so as to prevent them from getting sold out fast.

It is Catalunya Radio that reports via Express, that Barcelona are keen to ensure that Neymar returns to the Nou Camp this summer – two years after he left for Paris in a £200million deal. The English publication further claims that the La Liga giants are reportedly so confident about completing the signing soon – that they have even ordered extra replica kits from Nike – expecting to sell more when his signing is announced.

Meanwhile, according to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona have also prepared an announcement video to be shared on the club’s social media channels as soon as the signing is completed. But sources suggest that they are still far away from agreeing terms with PSG, over a prospective deal for the 27-year-old.

PSG had originally asked for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in exchange for Neymar, but the player’s agent confirmed on Tuesday that the Frenchman will not leave the club.

“Evolving in a club as prestigious and ambitious as FC Barcelona involves a competition that will advance and sublimate any player,” Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko was quoted as saying.

“In any case, it is the point of view rooted in Ousmane’s mind. He is Barcelona and he will remain 1,000 per cent with the firm desire to honour the colours of the club,” he concluded.