Reports: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona teammate ‘waiting’ for Serie A giants to sign him

Barcelona star Arturo Vidal is apparently “waiting” for Inter Milan to come and fetch him before the summer transfer window shuts down in September.

This is according to the Italian news agency SempreInter.com, who reports that Vidal, a former Juventus star, has expressed interest in reuniting with his former manager Antonio Conte, who is now the boss at Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri have absolutely no intentions to meet Barcelona’s €20million valuation for the midfielder – however, they are still interested in the player and are hence preparing a loan offer for him, as per the Italian publication.

SempreInter.com further reports that Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta and Sporting Director Piero Ausilio are “working patiently” for Vidal in the hope that Barcelona will accept a loan move in the upcoming final week of the transfer window.

The 32-year-old Chilean previously played for Bayer Leverkusen (2007-2011), Juventus (2011-2015) and Bayern Munich (2015-2018) before signing for Barcelona last summer, for a transfer fee of €18million.

He has since scored three goals and made seven assists, in 53 appearances across various competitions for the Catalans.

The Italian publication has also claimed that the midfielder could find himself reuniting with his national teammate Alexis Sanchez at Inter Milan, as the Manchester United forward is also close to agreeing terms with them.