Reports: Real Madrid star ‘closer than ever’ to exit, Ligue 1 giants set to snap him up

Real Madrid started their La Liga campaign on the front foot by getting the better of Celta Vigo 3-1. But they were without their star man Eden Hazard.

In his absence, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale led the line while the likes of James Rodriguez, Isco and Lucas Vazquez were on the bench. Mariano Diaz, however, was nowhere to be seen.

The 26-year-old returned to Madrid last year after spending only a year at Olympique Lyon but failed to hit the ground running. In 13 league appearances, he scored only three goals and as a result, was slowly drafted out of the side by Zinedine Zidane.

Even though the forward is reluctant to leave, Los Blancos have been looking for potential suitors and after being linked with AC Milan for the majority of the transfer window, it seems he’s on his way back to France.

According to reports in Spain’s El Chiringuito TV, Diaz is ‘closer than ever’ to a move to Ligue 1 giants Monaco. And an official announcement on the same can be expected in the near future as the European transfer window only has 11 more days left.