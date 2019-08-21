Reports: Manchester United defender very close to departure as clubs agree terms for his transfer

Manchester United’s biggest signing of the transfer window was Harry Maguire from Leicester City, which left Marcos Rojo as surplus to requirements.

On the deadline day of the English summer transfer window, the Argentine defender was very close to a move to Premier League side Everton. However, United owners pulled the plug as they believe the Merseyside club to be their direct rivals for a top-four place.

Rojo, as a result, stayed put but wasn’t happy with the fact that his move to Everton was blocked. According to reports in Sport Witness, United have now reached an agreement with Turkish club Fenerbahce for his transfer.

The report claims that Fenerbahce’s sporting director Damien Comolli has overseen the negotiations with United and both the parties have now reached an agreement which will see Rojo join the Turkish club on loan.

The 29-year-old still has a couple of years left on his contract but he does not feature in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans any more. He only made six appearances for United last season across all competitions and might find it hard to even match that number if he stays at the club.

Along with Rojo, Alexis Sanchez is close to exiting the club as well.