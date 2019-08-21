Reports: Real Madrid turn their attention back to Manchester United target

Real Madrid are in desperate need of a world-class midfielder, a fact which has been accepted by both president Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is on top of their list but the Premier League giants’ asking price of €160 million has put Madrid off. Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen is second on their agenda but Spurs have seemingly rejected all of Madrid’s advancements.

Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek was another name who was linked with the club but the deal for the Dutch midfielder fell of as well. As a result, Los Blancos have had to turn their attention elsewhere. And now they have a Manchester United target in sight.

According to reports in A Bola, Madrid are now back in the hunt for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese was rumoured to be close to joining United and was then linked with Spurs but none of the deals came to fruition before the English window slammed shut.

Real Madrid, who look set to miss out on Pogba this season, hence have now stepped up their efforts to land Fernandes before the European transfer window deadline on 2nd August. Sporting are asking for at least €70 million but the La Liga giants hope that they will lower their valuation of the midfielder before making an official move.