Reports: Ex-UCL winner and Ballon d’Or finalist completes Serie A move

Bayern Munich legend and former Ballon d’Or finalist Franck Ribery has reportedly completed his move to Serie A side Fiorentina.

The Frenchman left Bayern Munich after the end of the last season where he spent 12 years, winning a UEFA Champions League and nine Bundesliga titles. And now according to reports in Italian media, he has joined Fiorentina but the deal is yet to be made official.

Calciomercato reports that both the parties have reached an agreement for Ribery’s move to the club and the player is set to undergo medical. The report adds that the Frenchman will sign a two-year deal with the Serie A club which would see him stay there till 2021.

The 36-year-old had joined Bayern back in 2007 from Marseille and went on to feature in 425 encounters from them. He scored as many as 124 goals and assisted 182 times and won a massive 23 trophies for the Bavarian side.

Ribery was named the UEFA Player of the Year back in 2013 but finished third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the race for Ballon d’Or the very same year. The Frenchman has never kept his disappointment of missing out on the prestigious trophy private and time and again has highlighted how he was robbed of Ballon d’Or.