Barcelona star’s agent confirms he will stay amid rumours of a swap with Neymar

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele was recently ruled of action for five weeks after picking up a hamstring injury during the club’s opening La Liga encounter, which they lost 1-0.

Despite the injury, the French youngster was being linked with a move away from the club. The La Liga defending champions are hell-bent on bringing Neymar back to the club from Paris Saint-Germain and were reportedly ready to include Dembele in any possible swap deal after Philippe Coutinho refused to be involved in one and moved to Bayern Munich.

However, the 22-year-old’s agent Moussa Sissoko has now confirmed that the winger will stay at the club which means he will not be involved in any swap deal for Neymar.

“I wanted to clarify firmly and definitively the situation of Ousmane Dembele. He does not plan to leave FC Barcelona for a moment,” Sissoko said.

“This is the course of action fixed for several months now and no element is or will be likely to cause us to deviate. Ousmane feels perfectly well within the club and he remains in his determination to impose himself in the long term.

“Despite the solicitations of several great European clubs, Ousmane is convinced to be in the heart of the largest of them and everything is there to make it flourish.

“Ousmane is aware of what he has to do on a daily basis to make his Barcelona adventure a complete success. Unfortunately, his injury temporarily stops him in his motivation to make a great and beautiful season, symbolised by its anticipated recovery of a week. But this has no impact on his thirst for success and he is confident to return as soon as possible

“Evolving in a club as prestigious and ambitious as FC Barcelona involves a competition that will advance and sublimate any player. In any case, it is the point of view rooted in Ousmane’s mind. He is Barcelona and he will remain 1,000 per cent with the firm desire to honour the colours of the club,” he added as reported by Spanish publication Sport.