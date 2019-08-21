Club’s sporting director tells Manchester United and Juventus to stay away from star striker

Lyon centre forward Moussa Dembele has been on the radar of Manchester United and Juventus but club’s sporting director has now made it clear that the player will not leave.

With Romelu Lukaku’s departure to Inter Milan, United were linked with the 23-year-old French striker but a bid wasn’t submitted before the English transfer window’s deadline day. However, with the Manchester-based giants short on options up top, they could still move in for him in January.

On the other hand, Juventus still have some time on their hands before the European transfer window slams shut and if they let their star centre forward Paulo Dybala leave in the next 11 days, they might move in for Dembele.

However, Lyon’s sporting director Juninho has now warned both the sides to stay away from the striker. He added that the club has no need to sell their prized possession and he wants everyone to stay at the club.

“We are satisfied with the players we have,’ Juninho told Foot Sur 7. “We must now build collectively. We do not need to sell. I would like everyone to stay with us. If Moussa Dembele was to leave it would do us a lot of harm.”