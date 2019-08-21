Reports: Barcelona want to sell star midfielder immediately to make funds for Neymar transfer

Barcelona didn’t have the best of starts to their La Liga campaign as an Aritz Aduriz goal saw them lose 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao in the season opener.

With Lionel Messi out of action, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele led the Barcelona attack. However, with the French youngster now out injured as well, the La Liga champions are desperately looking to close out the Neymar deal.

But in order to re-sign the Brazilian superstar from Paris Saint-Germain, they need to make funds as they already have a net spend of over €100 million in the ongoing transfer window. Therefore, according to reports in El Chiringuito, Barcelona are now desperately trying to offload Arturo Vidal to facilitate Neymar’s transfer.

🚨¡EXCLUSIVA de @jotajordi13! “El BARÇA quiere VENDER YA a VIDAL para ir a por NEYMAR”. #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/SJbOub0bay — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 21, 2019

With Real Madrid involved in the race to sign Neymar as well, Barcelona need to make a decision soon. Moreover, as far as Vidal is concerned, some reports claimed that he will stay put, however, with Dembele set to spend five weeks on the sideline, the club are left with no option but to go all in for the Brazilian.