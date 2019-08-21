Reports: Juventus reject Barcelona’s offer for swap deal between midfielders

Barcelona endured a disappointing start to their La Liga season as they went down 1-0 against Athletic Bilbao in their season opener. And with just about 10 days left in the summer transfer window, they are desperate to improve their squad.

Their former superstar Neymar is on top of their transfer list and the Catalan giants are involved in a race for the Brazilian winger with arch-rivals Real Madrid. However, along with that, the defending La Liga champions are focussing on other areas as well.

In a surprising move, according to reports by Eurosport journalist GuillaumeMP, Barcelona offered Ivan Rakitic to Juventus in exchange for Emre Can. The Serie A side have been looking to offload the German midfielder and Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as potential suitors.

Barcelona’s advancements were rejected by Juventus as they want to sell the player and not replace him because of they have a plethora of options in the midfield having signed Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal and Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.