Reports: Real Madrid ready to loan out new €60 million signing to AC Milan

Real Madrid haven’t had a great summer transfer window so far despite signing as many as six players since the start of the window.

Half of their six new arrivals in the transfer window have been forwards – Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Rodrygo. With a plethora of attackers already in the team, rather unsurprisingly, Madrid are already looking to offload one of the new signings on a loan deal.

According to reports in Calciomercato, Los Blancos are ready to offer Jovic on loan to AC Milan. Manager Zinedine Zidane hasn’t been impressed by the Serbian’s performances in the pre-season and is willing to let him leave on loan to help him progress so that he can return and lead the line for Madrid in the long term.

Whether Florentino Perez decides to loan his new €60 million signing or not remains to be seen. The report adds that Mariano Diaz could be sent out to Milan along with Jovic as well. Negotiations are still ongoing and an announcement on the same can be expected soon with 11 days left in the transfer window.

Madrid started their La Liga campaign on the front foot with a 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo. Their first home match of the league season will be played against Real Valladolid on Saturday, 24th August.