Reports: Real Madrid turn attention towards €40m-rated star as Paul Pogba alternative

Real Madrid have been in the market for a midfielder since the start of the summer transfer window with the names of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen on top of their list.

Manager Zinedine Zidane prefers fellow Frenchman Pogba over the Spurs playmaker while president Florentino Perez prefers the latter as he might come in cheap. However, Los Blancos have failed in their advancements to sign either of them.

While United have maintained their stance of at least €160 million for Pogba, Spurs have altogether refused to sell Eriksen in the window, if reports are to be believed. As a result, Madrid have had to turn their attention towards other players.

Now according to reports in Mundo Deportivo, they are now targetting Espanyol’s central midfielder Marc Roca. The 22-year-old has recently been linked with Bayern Munich as well but Madrid would hope that they can close the deal down before the German giants hijack their move.

The report adds that Madrid prefer Roca because he can double up as a defensive midfielder as well which the club are in desperate need of as Casemiro is the only quality option to play in that area. Espanyol are expected to accept a bid in the region of €40 million.