PSG captain Thiago Silva gives verdict on Neymar’s possible move to Barcelona or Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has been linked with a move back to Spain for quite some time now and with only 12 days left in the transfer window, an announcement can be expected soon.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are involved in a transfer battle to sign the Brazilian talisman. However, time and again, players at PSG have expressed their admiration for Neymar and termed him one of the most important players of the side.

Club captain Thiago Silva joined that list as well. He accepted that the players missed Neymar in their first league encounter because of an injury. Moreover, he added that he hopes his teammate stays and decides against a move to Spain.

“Of course we miss him. I hope that in the end, he will be able to stay with us because he is an incredible guy, an indispensable player for this team but we have to wait for what will happen at the end of the transfer window.

“I cannot answer [if he will leave], but I feel he can stay. Neymar is a key player on this team, and he decides if he’s happy to stay or not. We do not have to talk, it’s always complicated, for a lot of things, we try to talk a little bit about it.

“It is difficult to get into things like that, it’s between him and the club right now. We have to wait until the end to see what he decides, but I hope that in the end, he will stay. That way we will be much stronger,” he said after PSG’s opening week Ligue 1 defeat to Rennes.