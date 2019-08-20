Reports: When Paris Saint-Germain owner called Barcelona president a ‘cheater’

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are currently involved in negotiations for Brazilian superstar Neymar but nothing concrete has come out of it. Moreover, the fact that Real Madrid are pushing in for the winger as well doesn’t help the case.

The last time the two clubs were involved in negotiations for a player was only two years back and the same name – Neymar was involved. He completed a blockbuster 222 million move to Paris from Barcelona but things didn’t work out between the two parties and he now wants to a return to Spain.

Moreover, PSG and Barcelona were locked in a race for then-Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was the hottest property in the transfer market. Barcelona acted swiftly and completed his signing in January itself for €75 million which saw him join the club when the summer transfer window opened.

That left a bad taste in PSG owner Nasser Al Khelaifi’s mouth and when he met Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu at the UEFA Professional Soccer Strategic Committee meeting in February, he greeted him by saying, ‘hello cheater’, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The report adds that while De Jon was signing the contract with Barcelona, his agent kept receiving ‘blank cheques’ from Paris which were completely ignored.