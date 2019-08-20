Reports: Florentino Perez to reject Real Madrid star’s request of getting same wage as Gareth Bale

Real Madrid started their La Liga campaign on the winning note as they got the better of Celta Vigo 3-1 despite playing the majority of the second half with 10 men.

Manager Zinedine Zidane would want his side to have a much better season than the last one where they were knocked out of the pre-quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and finished third, 19 points behind Barcelona.

One of the very few shining lights for Madrid last season was the performance of their star striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman wasn’t expected to lead the team but stood up after the departure of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo and scored 21 goals in the league and 30 overall.

According to reports in Diario Gol, after a stellar last season, Benzema is set to ask for an improved contract. The report adds that he wants to earn at least as much as Welshman Gareth Bale, who is the second-highest earner at the club behind new signing Eden Hazard.

Benzema currently earns around €320,000 per week in wages while Bale earns around €538,000. Hazard, on the other hand, is the top earner with €600,000 per week worth of wages from the club. Even Luka Jovic, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric earn more than Benzema on a weekly basis.

However, president Florentino Perez is in no mood to listen to his demands as he is planning to give his all in bringing Kylian Mbapppe from Paris Saint-Germain next season after resigning to the fact that Neymar will move to Barcelona.