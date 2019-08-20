Reports: Barcelona board would be ‘delighted’ to see club great leave

Barcelona began their league campaign with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao and would want to turn things around quickly as both their arch-rivals – Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid won their respective games.

One of the reasons that might have resulted in the Spanish giants’ loss could be the absence of Lionel Messi. The Argentine forward wasn’t fully fit and thus manager Ernesto Valverde decided against taking a risk with him.

Both the club’s new signings, Frenke de Jong and Antoine Griezmann started the encounter and even though Barcelona went on to lose, the board has confidence in both these players to deliver as the season progresses. De Jong, especially, is set to feature in the midfield for Barcelona for years to come.

This leaves club great Sergio Busquets’s future at the club under jeopardy. The Spanish midfielder was an unused substitute and if reports in Diario Gol are to be believed, Barcelona are willing to let him leave, so much so that they’ll be delighted to see his back.

Busquets is one of the top earners at the club and the La Liga defending champions would want to get him off the books with the likes of De Jong and Rakitic in the side. The 31-year-old has been with the club for over 12 years now but now an exit seems to be on the cards with a move to Qatar or China possible.