Reports: Real Madrid back in talks for signing Premier League superstar

According to reports La Liga giants Real Madrid have reopened negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur for signing Christian Eriksen before the summer transfer window shuts down on 2nd September.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has apparently informed the club that he wants to sign the 27-year-old, after Los Blancos‘ move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba failed earlier this month.

Don Balon reports that the club’s representatives are also interested in tabling an offer for the star, as he is currently considered a much cheaper alternative to Pogba.

Real Madrid have already renewed the contracts of both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric – however, the future of other midfielders namely, Casemiro, Isco, Fede Valverde and so on remain uncertain – as a result of which Zidane wants another star who can be guaranteed a starting position in the playing XI, in the Los Blancos lineup.

The Spanish news agency further suggests that if Tottenham and Real Madrid agree a deal for Eriksen, the player who is most likely to lose his place in the Spanish club would be James Rodriguez, who recently returned from a loan move at Bayern Munich.

Don Balon also reports that Zidane is most likely to bring in Eriksen with the help of a player-plus-cash deal, wherein he would trade Rodriguez and a transfer fee of €40million in exchange for the former Ajax star.