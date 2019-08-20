Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Lionel Messi’s Barcelona teammate at Juventus

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has informed Juventus that he wants to play alongside Barcelona’s star right-back Nelson Semedo next season.

It is Don Balon that reports that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wants Semedo as Juventus’ first-choice right-back in 2019-20. The Bianconeri recently lost Joao Cancelo to Manchester City and received Danilo from them as part of a swap deal, but Ronaldo apparently feels that his former Real Madrid teammate is not qualified enough to start games for Juventus.

Meanwhile, Semedo himself is reportedly unsettled at Barcelona, especially after the Blaugrana‘s twin defeats at the end of the 2018-19 season – the loss against Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League and the one that followed, versus Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

The report in Don Balon has also suggested that Barcelona are looking beyond Semedo for a first-choice right-back this summer, which is why the 25-year-old is not quite comfortable at the Camp Nou at the moment.

According to the Spanish news agency, Juventus can close Semedo’s signing for about €40million – which is about €5million more than what Barcelona paid for him when he joined from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Benfica in July 2017.