Reports: Manchester United target agrees new contract at current club; wages doubled

Reports suggest that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have doubled Jadon Sancho’s wages this summer, in a bid to make him stay on at the club amid huge long-term interest from Premier League giants Manchester United.

Previously, it was reported that the player himself is eyeing a return to the Premier League, as Manchester United and Manchester City continue to target him although the summer transfer window for England ended earlier in August.

Bild reports that the 19-year-old earned close to €3million in 2018-19, but after a spectacular season that saw Borussia Dortmund narrowly missing the Bundesliga title, the club seems to have raised his salary up to €6million (£5.5million /$6.7million) per season, so that he will be interested to stay on and further help them in the race for the 2019-20 league title.

Earlier, Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke had revealed that he recently turned down a “super club’s” mega offer for Jadon Sancho.

“A chief of one of the super clubs asked me back in spring if there was a chance [to sign Sancho] but I told him straight away he should forget about it and he never contacted me again,” Watzke told Dortmund newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten.

“He knew I meant what I said,” he further added.

“There aren’t many 19-year-olds with such potential,” Watzke added. “He is also not a player from the region or one who would have any connection to it.

“When you have a player like Jadon Sancho, you must reassess the situation every single year.”

“Everything else would not be honest. If a foreign player is not convinced that the club is right for him at the exact time, it just does not make any sense,” he then concluded.