Reports: Juventus closer to signing Neymar than Barcelona

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar is closer to joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus than signing for Barcelona and reuniting with Lionel Messi.

It is Alfredo Martinez, a football reporter for the Spanish radio network Onda Cero – who reports that Juventus have more money than Barcelona at the moment and that they would be willing to shell out at least €80million as transfer fee along with Paulo Dybala in a player-plus-cash swap deal for the Brazilian.

The news was revealed by the reporter during Onda Cero‘s El Transistor radio programme.

🎙️ @Alfremartinezz: "La Juventus tiene más dinero que el Barcelona y estaría dispuesto a pagar 80 millones más Dybala. Además está el Real Madrid. Se le complica la cosa al Barcelona". 📻 https://t.co/s489cWSIoc pic.twitter.com/jqH0YXpiJv — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) August 19, 2019

As you can see, Martinez has also made it clear that even Real Madrid have steered clear off Barcelona in the transfer race for the 27-year-old. The transfer is getting more and more complicated for the Blaugrana as each day passes, because they do not have funds to secure the player on a permanent deal – whereas both Real Madrid and Juventus do.

Earlier, it was reported that the Catalans are keen on signing Neymar on a season-long loan deal with an option to make the move permanent in 2020 July. But PSG are apparently thinking about rejecting the offer as they want the Brazilian out of their club at the earliest.