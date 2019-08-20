Reports: PSG to reject Barcelona’s loan offer for Neymar

According to various sources, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is close to rejecting Barcelona’s proposed loan move for wantaway superstar Neymar Jr.

Earlier, on Monday, it was reported that Barcelona will table an initial season-long loan offer for the Brazilian as they are currently short of funds to sign him on a permanent deal. And ESPN reports that PSG’s representatives have become aware of the situation and that they will reject the offer straightaway.

The news agency further suggests that a loan option for Neymar does not suit the Ligue 1 giants- as they want to recoup as much of the €222million they spent in 2017 June, to bring him to Paris from Barcelona.

Moreover, the Parisians’ management also appears to believe that Barcelona will not be able to pay the transfer fee in one lump sum next summer should they make the move permanent and that they would ask to pay in annual instalments, which is not “ideal” for the French club, according to sources.

According to ESPN, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo wants to recoup at least €200million from the Neymar sale and he is hence interested only in permanent offers for the player.

Meanwhile, Neymar himself continues to express his desire to leave the French capital this summer and his preference is to return to Barcelona where he played between 2013 and 2017.

The 27-year-old winger is also training on his own away from the PSG first team, as Leonardo has made it clear that he will not be involved at the club until his current transfer situation is resolved.