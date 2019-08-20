Former Inter and AC Milan striker Balotelli signs for Brescia

Brescia secured the signing of Italy international Mario Balotelli after earning promotion and the striker’s mother got emotional.

Mario Balotelli says his mother cried when she found out he was signing for Brescia.

Balotelli, a free agent since leaving Ligue 1 side Marseille, has agreed a multi-year contract with his hometown club.

It marks a return to Italy for the former Inter and AC Milan striker, who has not played in Italy since 2016.

Spells with Nice and Marseille have rebuilt Balotelli’s career and he revealed his mother’s delight at his latest move.

“At the beginning she was crying. She was very happy,” Balotelli told a news conference on Monday.

“My father was from Brescia, he was always in Brescia, for him it would have been a dream to see me here.

“I chose Brescia, I thought of nothing else when I got the offer. Brescia can give me everything, it is the team of my city And I can give more to Brescia than to others.”

During his time at AC Milan Balotelli was targeted by racist abuse, which has continued to blight Serie A in recent years.

“I don’t know what to expect,” he said when asked about racism in Italian football. “I hope things don’t happen like in the past.”