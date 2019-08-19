Reports: Paris Saint-Germain ready to sell Neymar to Real Madrid for two players plus €50 million

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar’s stint with the Ligue 1 club is set to come to an end in the ongoing summer transfer window with both Real Madrid and Barcelona fighting for his signature.

While many reports have termed Barcelona the favourites, some reports are favouring Madrid as well. While the Catalan giants’ offer of player(s) plus cash has been knocked down by PSG, Los Blancos’ offer of Keylor Navas, Isco and James Rodriguez plus €120 million has been turned down by the French club as well.

However, according to reports in Don Balon, PSG have asked Madrid to include two specific players in a player plus cash deal and they’d be tempted to let Neymar leave. The two players PSG are asking for are Raphael Varane and Vinicius Junior.

The report goes on to add that the French giants only want €50 million in cash along with the two players. Now the ball is in Madrid’s court and the duo of Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez will have to make a decision soon. It’s highly unlikely that they’ll allow Varane to leave for PSG if they don’t sign a replacement.

However, they might not hesitate in letting Vinicius leave if they are getting Neymar in return.