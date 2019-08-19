Reports: Real Madrid turn attention towards €30m-rated star after failing to sign Paul Pogba

Real Madrid have been in the market for a central midfielder for quite some time now but they have failed in all of their advancements.

Their prime target was Manchester United star Paul Pogba but United’s valuation of €160 million for the Frenchman forced them to drop the idea of getting him on board. Moreover, with the focus completely on Neymar’s transfer, Florentino Perez cannot afford two galactico signings in one go.

Therefore, according to reports in Don Balon, manager Zinedine Zidane has requested Perez to complete at least a centre-back signing before the transfer window slams shut. Madrid don’t have many world-class options at the heart of the defence and thus an addition in that department would help them in the long run.

The report adds that Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Nunez is on Madrid’s wishlist and the 22-year-old will come in cheap – a reported sum of €30 million. Though Perez had the likes of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos and Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule in his mind as well, Zidane wants to go in with the youngster.

Moreover, the fact that the young Spaniard will come in cheaper than other options makes him the first choice. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid make an official move for him or not.