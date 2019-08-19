Reports: Indian National Team footballer set to join European side on one-and-half-year deal

Indian National team is currently at the start of a new era, with former Croatia head coach Igor Stimac presiding over them. However, the Blue Tigers have performed well enough over the past few years to attract attention from Europe. One such young performer is now set to join a European side shortly.

According to Goal India, Indian National Team footballer, Lallianzuala Chhangte is set to join Norwegian side Viking FK in the coming days. Chhangte, who spent the 2018/19 Indian Super League season with Delhi Dynamos, has travelled to Norway to undertake a medical following which he will join the club on a one-and-half year deal.

Furthermore, the youngster will join the upcoming Indian National Team camp for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers a little late than his teammates. Chhangte can also play in the upcoming ISL season, albeit in the second half. Due to the new Norwegian season beginning from March 2020, the youngster can sign on loan for any ISL side in January.

The Indian winger has had two trial stints with Viking FK already and having impressed the club, earned a permanent contract. He will become the second Indian to play in Norway, following Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who played for Stabaek FC for three seasons.